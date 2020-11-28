It is with great sadness we announce the death of Bob with family by his side, due to complications from a brain aneurysm, 6 days shy of his 85th birthday. He had many health issues over the past 20 years, but beautifully managed by doctors from Hamilton, Brantford, Toronto and Burlington who cooperated and cared about his outcomes. We thank them. Left to mourn are his wife and partner of 41 years, Lynn, his much loved children in B.C., Brad (Claudia) and Steve (Heather), and his prized stepchildren, Michael Elliott (Nancy) and Leigh Bartlett (Geoff). Plus of course, 8 grandchildren. Loved brother to (the late) George, Shirley Eitel, James and Paul. Bob spent many years with the Kinsmen Club of Burlington, serving in all executive positions, culminating with his election to Deputy Governor. Much to his surprise, he bought a cottage (because Lynn wanted one). They spent 27 wonderful seasons there enjoying their grandchildren, growing from babies, to toddlers, to kids, to teens and to grown adults, with all the terrific stories and memories they made together. Bob's instructions have been followed. Cremation has taken place. There will be no service. Donations in Bob's memory would be appreciated by the family to Joseph Brant Hospital, or the CNIB. He was a great man, living an ordinary life, and I loved him. We had a ball!



