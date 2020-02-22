Home

RENFREW, Robert It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bob at the Hamilton General Hospital on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in his 94th year. Cherished husband of the late Janet for 66 years. Amazing and loved father of Diane Hoyle (Ted), Joanne Hughes (Maurice) and Bob. He will be forever remembered in the hearts of his beloved grandchildren Katie (Justin), Andrea, Scott (Natalie), Shannon, Eric and Molly. He will be greatly missed by his brother David (Dianne) and the late Jack (Leslie). Bob will be remembered by so many family and friends for his strength, kindness, unwavering support and sense of humour. While he leaves behind many heavy hearts, the family is comforted by the many special memories of the most loving husband, father, grandfather, brother (in-law) and friend that anyone could ever want. Special thanks to Dr. Chris Ambis for the many years of care and support. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek on Sunday February 23, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Monday February 24th at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be greatly appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020
