Robert "Bob" ROBINSON
Peacefully passed away at his residence on Sunday, August 9, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Survived by his sister Doreen Knight, and also many nieces and nephews. Will be sadly missed by his dear friends Bettie Plant; Dennis and Sandra Theal. Retired employee of Darts Transit after many years of service. He was a car show enthusiast. Bob loved to travel and he will be greatly missed by his many friends at Tim Hortons. According to Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhhamilton.com.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 12, 2020.
Marlatt Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
615 Main Street East
Hamilton, ON L8M1J4
