It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bob on November 16, 2020 after a 3 year battle with pancreatic cancer in his 89th year. Predeceased by his parents, Robert and Mary McManus, brother William and sisters Agnes, Mary and Jessie. Survived by loving wife Marilyn of 62 years, whom he met on a blind date and have been inseparable every since. Devoted father to Sean (Nancey) and Shannon (Frank). Adored Papa of Jamie (Morgan), Andrew (Rebecca), Ryan (Alexandra), Jessica(Conor) and Nicholas as well as 3 great grandsons Dylan, Kaleb and Carson and many cherished nieces and nephews. Bob had a group of many close friends with whom he enjoyed countless hours of fun and laughter no matter what they were doing. It may have been playing cards, picnics in Niagara on the Lake, vacations at Madeira Beach or cruising the Caribbean. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his family, enjoying every moment, whether it being on vacation or at home. His grandchildren will always remember Papa's humorous little ditties and his teasing sense of humour. After retirement, Nanny and Papa took on the role of lovingly entertaining all 5 grandkids every summer, showing them what it's like to grow up in the country, like building tree houses, learning to swim or swinging from the trees. What a wonderful time they had. Bob worked for Westinghouse Canada for 40 years and retired as a manager of Customs. Born in Hamilton on October 6, 1932, Bob lost his father when he was 12 and was raised by his Mom and sisters. He always said he was the luckiest man in the world, having a loving wife, incredible children, grandchildren and wonderful friends. We wish to thank all the health care providers at Juravinski Hospital and Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice for all their care and compassion during his time with them. For those who wish, donations to Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. We will love you forever and miss you more than you will ever know. www.dermodys.com