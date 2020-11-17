Passed away at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Grimsby, on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in his 87th year. Son of the late Roy and Dorothy (Willey) Cooke. Loving partner of Mary Jane Sundercock. Loved father of Betty Anne Spearman (Dave), Robert W. Cooke (Georgina), Tim Sundercock (Lisa) and Jody Sundercock (Parry). Cherished grandfather of Jennifer (Marc), Jeff (Megan), Marsha (Terry), Susan, Angela (Ryan), Michael, Travis, Brandon (Chantelle) and Justin and great-grandfather of ten great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. Visitation at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 3 - 6 p.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend events at one time. Please RSVP in advance for the visitation on Robert's tribute page at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the Funeral Home. All visitors are asked to please follow COVID restrictions and remain at a safe social distance from others. A private family service will take place with interment at Queen's Lawn Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions to McNally House Hospice or the charity of your choice
would be sincerely appreciated by the family.