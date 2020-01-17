Home

Robert S. Shelley

Robert S. Shelley Obituary
To the family, many friends and business associates of the late Robert S. Shelley (Bob). We wish to extend our sincere thanks for your support, many kind donations, flowers, gift baskets, cards, emails and messages that we received. We would also like to thank St Joseph's Hospital (Hamilton) Chest Unit and the wonderful nurses and doctors for caring for him throughout the years and especially in his last days. We appreciate all the help from St Joseph's Healthcare Foundation, in getting him his room and doing this so quickly. To the many home care workers and his nurse, we say thank you. Also, to Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home (Ancaster), thank you. Please accept this as our Thank You to each and every one of you.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 17, 2020
