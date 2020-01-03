|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Scarrott on Friday, December 20th after a brief illness. Beloved husband and best friend of Mary of 47 years. Loved and cherished father of Peter (Melissa) and Jeff (Kim). Dearest granddad to his precious grandchildren, Hazel, Chloe and Thomas. Dear son of the late Anne and Stan Scarrott. Beloved brother of Peter (Diane) and predeceased by brother Michael. He will be missed by his sister-in-law Anne Elliott (Jim), brother-in-law Ron (Jackie) and predeceased by Dennis (Mary). Robert will be remembered by his cousins, nieces and nephews in the UK and Canada. Robert loved his family, his garden and his Wolverhampton Wanderers soccer team. Honouring Robert's wishes he has been cremated. A celebration of his life will take place on Sunday, January 19th from 1-4 p.m. at the Judge and Jury Pub, 1222 Walker's Line, Burlington. A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful LHIN and Acclaim Health Teams who's care and kindness will never be forgotten.