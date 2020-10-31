July 11, 1960 — October 29, 2020 Bob passed away surrounded by his wife and two daughters, on Thursday, October 29th, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Loving husband of Carolyn for 36 years and proud father of Melissa (Kyle) and Danielle (Luke). Dear brother to Wayne (†Sandra), Linda, David (Jim), Shelley (Scott), and Darlene (Gary). Predeceased by his sister Maureen (Bob). Adored by his in-laws Jean (Ron), Lorraine (Jack) and Jeanette (Doug). Survived by his parents, Emmaline and Joe. Reunited with his father, Denis Desjarlais. Cherished by his many nieces and nephews. Lovingly remembered by his newly discovered Desjarlais family. Will be greatly missed by his best friends, Dave and Brian. He lived every moment to the fullest, and was always the life of the party. Anyone who knew him, knows just how fun and sociable Bob was. He was an incredible mentor to his daughters and was also a beloved coach to many throughout the years. Bob was the definition of a self-made man. Alongside Carolyn, he built a beautiful life with a successful career, a loving family, and an enormous circle of friends. He enjoyed riding his Harley, travelling, gardening, and spending time poolside with family and friends. The hockey arena was his happy place. Bob loved his family beyond measure and his legacy will live on in the abundance of memories he's helped create. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at Stonehouse-Whitcomb Funeral Home, 11 Mountain Street, Grimsby (905-945-2755) on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 3-9pm. A private family service will take place. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of people who may attend visitations. Please RSVP in advance on Bob's tribute page at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the funeral home. All visitors are kindly asked to follow covid-19 restrictions and practice social distancing. Many thanks to the talented and caring healthcare professionals at JCC. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Ronald McDonald House or Jumpstart, in memory of Bob.