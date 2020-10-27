TUNIS, Robert (Bob)- (March 11, 1938 - October 24, 2020) Hamilton , Ontario Words cannot express our profound sense of loss and sadness in the passing of our loving father and papa on October 24, 2020, with family by his side after a long and courageous battle with Dementia. Bob was relentlessly devoted to his family and will be deeply missed by his wife of more than 60 years, Gloria. Loving and devoted father to Doug (Rhonda), Dwayne (Karen), and Debbie Midwinter (Bill). Beloved papa to Ryan, Baillie, Kyle, Josh, Rachel, Alicia and Tyler. Great grandfather to Charleigh and Knox. Predeceased by his father Cecil Kyle Tunis (Bompa) and Mother Mary Jane Kane (Nana). Survived by his loving sister Sharon Bell (Bill), and will be sadly missed by his in-laws - Carol Girling (late husband Paul), Jim Atkinson (Sandy) and wonderful uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Bob (the dear boy to Mom) was an avid sports enthusiast who enjoyed spending his time on the golf course, curling, playing Oldtimers baseball and was also known for a longtime as "recall bob" for his tenure at Flamboro Downs as the starter. In years past, Bob enjoyed motorcycling and laying for hours on end in the pool enjoying the sun. He enjoyed watching his grandkids and free time at the Casino and playing bingo. His sense of humor and canny sense of cracking a good joke or humoring anyone in earshot were unbenounced and unforgettable. The family thanks the wonderful staff at St. Peter's Hospital for their credulous tender care and thoughtfulness. Everyone went beyond expectations of care and compassion. Special thanks of appreciation and gratitude to "Super Crissie" on the Lincoln Behavioral Unit before and during this COVID-19 time. 2020 is a year that most all want to forget, but that is not in the vocabulary for Bob Tunis. He will never be forgotten. YOU ARE OUR HERO! For those who wish, any memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer's Society of Canada Alzheimer's Society Donation would be appreciated. Cremation is to take place, with a celebration of Bob's life to be held in the future with friends and family to be notified accordingly. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com