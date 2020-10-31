1/1
Robert VanValkenburg
On Thursday, October 29 Robert Van Valkenburg passed away, in Vancouver, at the age of 75. He will be disappointed not to read this. Formerly of Hamilton, Ontario, sometimes of Sombra, Ontario and currently of Gibsons, British Columbia, Bobby Van looked forward to looking up announcements in the Hamilton Spectator and telling friends and family about someone he knew and that person's life story. Bob knew their story because he was not bashful or nosy, he was inquisitive and enjoyed every conversation he had with friends and strangers. He leaves behind the 'war department', his wife Linda, the 'public embarrassment', his daughter Jodi and the 'wino', his daughter Lee (Todd, the 'carney guy') all nicknamed with love. He was proud to grow up around Locke St in Hamilton (a Hamilton Tiger Cats ball cap always worn) and still chatted almost daily with his childhood friends Vince, Innes and Donny. Loved cousins could expect hour long phone calls out of the blue. Bob loved to talk about sports stats, Hamilton history or just about anything and was sometimes hard to shake. A new person was always met during BC Ferry trips which he joyfully discussed when he returned to the vehicle. Sometimes he'd meet distant acquaintances or the son of a co-worker. He was a retired member of Millwright Local 1592 and past member of 1916, 2309, 1244, oh heck, he had belonged to every local in Ontario at one point or another. He loved the job, the comradery and missed the opportunities to shoot the breeze with the boys once he retired. He found other places to tell stories and will be missed by the coffee gang in Gibsons and the rednecks in Sombra (they told me to write that). Know, if he had a conversation with you over the years, he loved every minute of it. One last thought, don't spend six years planning a trip to Cuba to visit an old work buddy and never go, take the trip, when we all can! Fries Bob.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 31, 2020.
