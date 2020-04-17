|
|
BERG, Robert William "Bob" Passed away peacefully at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved husband and best friend of Lynn. Loving father of Sandi, Denise, and Cindy. Cherished step-father to Marty (Averil) and Tim (deceased). He will be dearly missed by his six grandchildren. Predeceased by brother Edward. Survived by his brother Al (Pat). Bob will be lovingly remembered by his nieces Jenny and Terri, nephews Michael and Jason as well as his extended family and friends. A valued employee of Dofasco with over 30 years of service in the Masonry Department. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he will be dearly missed by all of those who knew and loved him. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would be sincerely appreciated. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 17, 2020