Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
(905) 387-2111
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert BERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert William "Bob" BERG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert William "Bob" BERG Obituary
BERG, Robert William "Bob" Passed away peacefully at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved husband and best friend of Lynn. Loving father of Sandi, Denise, and Cindy. Cherished step-father to Marty (Averil) and Tim (deceased). He will be dearly missed by his six grandchildren. Predeceased by brother Edward. Survived by his brother Al (Pat). Bob will be lovingly remembered by his nieces Jenny and Terri, nephews Michael and Jason as well as his extended family and friends. A valued employee of Dofasco with over 30 years of service in the Masonry Department. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he will be dearly missed by all of those who knew and loved him. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would be sincerely appreciated. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -