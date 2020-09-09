1/1
Robert William CRICHTON
1947-09-29 - 2020-09-05
Robert "Bob" Crichton passed away at Bridgepoint Health Centre in Toronto on September 5, 2020. He was the son of James and Ivy Crichton of Hamilton, Ontario and the brother of James "Jimmy" Crichton, each of whom predeceased him. Born in Hamilton Ontario, Bob attended Mohawk College and moved to Toronto early in his life and settled on career in general insurance, eventually with Mitchell Sandham until his retirement a few years ago. Bob loved to travel and enjoyed many winters with friends in Palm Springs, his winter home away from home. He explored Europe, South America, South Africa, and Asia over the years and sadly those adventures have come to a premature end. He will be deeply missed by his many friends, former clients and cousins. Bob wanted to express his appreciation for the health care professionals at Princess Margaret Hospital and Bridgepoint. In his honour, any donations may be made to Bridgepoint where he spent the last several weeks of his life. To respect Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel
467 Sherbourne Street
Toronto, ON M4X1K5
4169241408
