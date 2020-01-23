|
Robert (Bob) Grunow passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones in his 88th year, on January 15th at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington.
Beloved father of Karen (Johan), Liesa (Christopher), Christopher (Sandra) and Leslie (Tom) and grandfather of Scott, Jacquie and Jake, Nickolas and Hanna, Katharine and Alexander, and Hailey. Bob is pre-deceased by his parents, William and Phyllis, his first wife, Rose, mother to his four children, his second wife, Norma, and his third wife, Hilde, whom he greatly missed in his last years. Bob will be fondly remembered by his sister Diane, brother Jack, nieces and nephews, as well as by Hilde's daughters Simone, Kristina, Fiona, and their families.
Born February 15th, 1932, in Hamilton, Bob grew up in the East End and graduated from Delta Collegiate. As a young man, he was an avid rower and member of the Leander Boat Club. Rowing taught him about comradery and hard work, values he took into in his professional life. Bob became a chartered accountant, and then, like many Hamiltonians, he worked in the steel industry, first at Stelco, and after a brief stint at Columbia Cellulose in B.C., he returned to Hamilton and joined Dofasco. There he enjoyed a long and successful career and retired as Vice President, Comptroller.
In retirement, with Hilde, Bob enjoyed travelling, entertaining his large family and numerous friends. He always appreciated a witty conversation over a glass of wine shared with good company. Bob had an eye for beauty and precision; this was displayed in his home, award-winning gardens, and the fine water-colours he painted.
Bob, Dad, Grandpa was an intelligent, creative, inspiring and loving man who will be missed.
The family wishes to thank La Salle Park Residence for caring for Bob in his last year.
A Celebration of Life will be held a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020