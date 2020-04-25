|
Passed quietly on April 18, 2020, at the Extendicare Nursing Home with his loving wife Lynn, at his side. Born in England, March 11, 1939, he made his home in Hamilton for over sixty- five years. He was a gifted brick layer and mason who left his mark on Hamilton's landscape and as a construction manager of C.E. Refractory he travelled the globe as it's chief trouble shooter. Bob was the loving father of Debbie (Chow), Robert and his late wife Heather, Cameron and his late wife Lois. Dear brother of Harold (Red) and his wife Doris, Tom and his wife Jean, late brother John and late sister Jacquie. He is survived by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. His laughter and mischievous spirit will be truly missed. We are grateful for the care and compassion that was so freely given, not only by the staff of Extendicare; but by the staff of St. Joseph's Hospital. Cremation has taken place. A private celebration of Life gathering will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob to a charity of your own choice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 25, 2020