It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Roberta Gertraude Koch on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Roberta was born on April 1, 1954 in Winnipeg to Joseph and Ursula Koch who had just emigrated from Germany not long after the war. Joseph's work transfers took Roberta and her cherished younger brother Mark Arthur Koch from Winnipeg to Cambridge to St. Catharines and then to Toronto where she met and married her loving husband, Keith Owen Hall in 1977. Their son, Andrew Koch Hall, was born to them in 1982 in Hamilton. Roberta, a proud Hamiltonian, worked in the area while maintaining a strong connection to her family in St. Catharines, and later in Kingston. Devoutly faithful, Roberta was a member and served at several churches over the years, most notably Ryerson United in Ancaster and more recently West Highland Baptist in Hamilton. Roberta loved to read the bible and would have wanted to share her favorite verse and belief: "The Lord is my shepherd I shall not want" Psalm 23:1 She will also be missed by her sister-in-law, Andrea Koch, nephew Christopher Koch and her many other nieces and nephews, daughter-in-law, Bryden Alexandra Magee, and three wonderful grand-children, Cameron Magee Hall, Owen Magee Hall, and Gabriel Magee Hall. She treasured her family above all-else and will be dearly missed by all members of the Koch, Hall and extended families. Roberta, or Dr. Koch to her many patients, graduated from Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College in 1977, practicing first at the Avenue Clinic, before founding the Koch Spine Centre at 866 Main Street East. A well-regarded clinician and professional, Roberta proudly served as President of the Ontario Chiropractic Association from 1989 to 1991 and was awarded Ontario Chiropractor of the Year in 1993, and a Presidential Citation in 2004. A dedicated member of the Canadian Chiropractic community, Roberta tirelessly served in numerous roles and positions, and was a sought-after speaker and contributor. Locally, Roberta was a staple in the Hamilton Community and gave generously to many local organizations. With unparalleled compassion and dedication, she deeply cared for her many patients, seeking to understand their problems and improve their lives and wellbeing. Thankful for her care and compassion, she will be missed by many patients and colleagues alike. The Koch Spine Centre will continue in the hands of her long-time associate, Dr. Curtis Seeley. A private family service will take place with burial to follow. Due to COVID-19, there will be no reception. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to City Kidz (citykidz.ca
), or a charity of your choice
in memory of Roberta. Please do not send gifts or flowers to her previous residence in Ancaster as her family is no longer at that address. To leave personal messages, memories and condolences for the family, please visit www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
.