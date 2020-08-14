Sadly at her residence surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age 68. After a brief courageous battle with cancer, Bobbi joined her late husband Maurice Gaudet (April, 2016) who greeted her with a scratch ticket and coffee. Loving mother of Jason (Cindy) and Brandon (Sherry) and step-mother of David, Paul (Kathy) and John. Loving daughter of Florence. Cherished grandmother of Joshua, Kaylie, Korbin, Violet, Jeremy, Jamie, Cooper, Alivia and Hunter. Dear sister of Roxanne, Kathy, Donna and Greg. Bobbi will be fondly remembered for her love of family, thrift shopping, gardening, butterflies and Tim Hortons coffee. She was a regular parishioner at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Thank you to Father Bill Trusz for seeing our beloved Bobbi's way to Heaven. Predeceased by her sisters Dorothy and Sharon. Visitation will take place at Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church, 934 Highway #8, Stoney Creek on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass at 11a.m. Private family interment Mountview Gardens. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Bobbi are asked to please consider the Canadian Cancer Society
or a charity of choice
. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com
. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com