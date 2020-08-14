1/1
Roberta Jean "Bobbi" (Stanish) GAUDET
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sadly at her residence surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age 68. After a brief courageous battle with cancer, Bobbi joined her late husband Maurice Gaudet (April, 2016) who greeted her with a scratch ticket and coffee. Loving mother of Jason (Cindy) and Brandon (Sherry) and step-mother of David, Paul (Kathy) and John. Loving daughter of Florence. Cherished grandmother of Joshua, Kaylie, Korbin, Violet, Jeremy, Jamie, Cooper, Alivia and Hunter. Dear sister of Roxanne, Kathy, Donna and Greg. Bobbi will be fondly remembered for her love of family, thrift shopping, gardening, butterflies and Tim Hortons coffee. She was a regular parishioner at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Thank you to Father Bill Trusz for seeing our beloved Bobbi's way to Heaven. Predeceased by her sisters Dorothy and Sharon. Visitation will take place at Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church, 934 Highway #8, Stoney Creek on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass at 11a.m. Private family interment Mountview Gardens. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Bobbi are asked to please consider the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of choice. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
(905) 664-4222
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved