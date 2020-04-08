|
|
With heavy hearts we share the news of Bobbies passing, at the age of 68 after battling Dementia. Loved and cherished wife of James for 47 years; Mom to Jimmy (Nikki) and Beckie (Steve). Loving Grandma to Merryn, Rowan, Quinton and Eithan. Daughter of Bob Partington. Sister to Cindy (Gerry), Larry (Joyce), Betty (Paul), Jamie (Nancy) and Tracie (Shelley). Sister-in-law to Jane (Brian) and Bob (Barb). Aunt/great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by mother Thelma, in-laws Bob and Jessie, nephew Danny. A heartfelt thank you to the VON Sakura House in Woodstock, ON where Bobbie spent her final days. The care she received there was exceptional. As per Bobbies wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. "Let your soul & spirit fly into the mystic..."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 8, 2020