Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Zik

Roberta Zik Obituary
ZIK, Roberta (Lynn) January 6, 1955 - December 27, 2019 If it is true that in death the Lord is kind and all of Lynn's pain and suffering was taken away, than December 27, 2019 was that day. On behalf of myself (Gary), Mark and Paul, we would like to thank Dr. R. Scott, the assisting nurse and the M.A.I.D. team for helping Lynn pass peacefully within the comfort of her own home. Lynn is survived by her family as mentioned above, her father Stan, brother, Stan Jr. and her sister Kim. Anyone wishing to make a donation on Lynn's behalf, her most cherished charity was the Stoney Creek Disabled Sports Ass'n. Please mail all donations to S.C.D.S.A., C/O Gary Zik, 3 Shoreline Cres. Grimsby, ON, L3M 5B1 or please make a donation to the .
