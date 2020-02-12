|
|
With sadness, the family announces the sudden passing of Robert at the Hamilton General Hospital on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 53. Beloved husband of Lory and loving father of Alana and Alicia. Loved son of Sam and Maria D'Agostino. Loved son-in-law of Vince and Grace Restivo. Dear brother-in-law of Charles and Layla Restivo and their children Julian (Lyndsey) and Chloe (Adam). Missed also by extended family, colleagues and countless friends. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at the General Hospital I.C.U. for their dedicated care. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. with Vigil Prayers at 3:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Incarnation of Our Blessed Lord Roman Catholic Church, Nash Road and Barton Street, Hamilton on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery, Mud Street, Stoney Creek. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020