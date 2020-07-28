Roberto de Baseggio

Passed away peacefully at Juravinski Hospital, Hamilton, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in his 84th year. Beloved husband of Louise (nee Ursic) for over 55 wonderful years. Loving father of Patricia de Baseggio (Johnny Munshaw), Nick de Baseggio (Jeanette St. Pierre), Chris de Baseggio and Amanda Lindo (Shawn). Cherished and proud Nonno of Talia and Miles. Much loved brother of Enrico. Predeceased by his parents Cairoli and Teresa and his brother Nico. Roberto was a dedicated employee of Dofasco for many years. Bob will be sadly missed by many friends and extended family. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to many dear friends for their prayers and support and to the Doctors, nurses and staff at Juravinski Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion. Private family visitation. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church, 304 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Mountview Gardens. The family will also be holding a Celebration of Bob's Life in 2021 when restrictions are lifted. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations made in Bob's memory to Juravinski Hospital would be sincerely appreciated by the family. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend the Funeral Mass. Please RSVP in advance on Roberto's Book of Memories page at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the funeral home. All visitors are asked to please wear a face mask. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com