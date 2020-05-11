Robin Cameron George King
KING, ROBIN CAMERON GEORGE Passed away at the West Haldimand Hospital, Hagersville on Friday May 8, 2020 at the age of 71 years and has now joined his wife Sandra. Robin was born to George and Ida King. He will be deeply missed by his children Robin Jr., Roxanne, Shannon, Daisy and also his many grandchildren, brothers and sisters, Kathy, Kenny, Clyde, Errol, Tony, Vicki, Valerie, Clynt, and the late Jean, Billie, and Henry. Private family visitation will be held with cremation to follow. Arrangements by Hyde & Mott Chapel, Hagersville. www.rhbanderson.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 11, 2020.
