It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Shirley in her 91st year. Best friend and cherished wife of Clyde, and incredible mother to Larry (Elizabeth), Brenda (Ken), and the late Barbara. Loving grandmother of Allison (Daryl), Darcy, and Dan, and great-grandmother to Norelle and Elwin. She is predeceased by her parents Victoria and Arthur, and 10 brothers and 2 sisters. Shirley was a loving friend to so many and helped everyone around her, especially her family. Special thanks to the ER Department at the Jurvinski, especially nurse Ish, and the PSWs that helped her over the years; Violet, Adrianna, Marcie, Olivia, and so many others. Cremation has taken place, and a private service is to be held in the spring, with special thanks to the staff at Donald V. Brown Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to the McMaster Children's Hospital Foundation. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbown.ca