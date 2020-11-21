1/1
Robins Shirley Anne Kaulback
1930-04-07 - 2020-11-19
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robins's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Shirley in her 91st year. Best friend and cherished wife of Clyde, and incredible mother to Larry (Elizabeth), Brenda (Ken), and the late Barbara. Loving grandmother of Allison (Daryl), Darcy, and Dan, and great-grandmother to Norelle and Elwin. She is predeceased by her parents Victoria and Arthur, and 10 brothers and 2 sisters. Shirley was a loving friend to so many and helped everyone around her, especially her family. Special thanks to the ER Department at the Jurvinski, especially nurse Ish, and the PSWs that helped her over the years; Violet, Adrianna, Marcie, Olivia, and so many others. Cremation has taken place, and a private service is to be held in the spring, with special thanks to the staff at Donald V. Brown Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to the McMaster Children's Hospital Foundation. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbown.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved