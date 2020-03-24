|
Peacefully with his family at his side, Dad passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice. Predeceased by his dear parents, Michelangelo and Teresa Gallizzi of Reggio Calabria, Italy. Rocco will be missed by his loving wife Concetta Gallizzi (nee Fazari) of 64 years; and his beloved children, the late Joseph Gallizzi, Michael Gallizzi, Teresa and Francesco Filice, and Nancy and Sam Sferrazza. Rocco was a devoted Nonno to eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of the late Annunziata and Angelo Seminara, the late Giuseppe Gallizzi, the late Concetta and the late Bartolo Lauro of Italy; the late Domenico Gallizzi, Catina and the late Vincenzo Anselmini of Canada. Son-in-law of the late Rocco and the late Annunziata Fazari. Dear brother-in-law of Leonard and Annina Fazari, the late Mario and Marisa Fazari, Gina and Calogero Alaimo and Maria and the late Giuseppe Fazari. Due to the unfortunate circumstances of public health regulations, a private viewing and entombment was held. A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date. A special thank you to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice for their compassionate support and care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 24, 2020