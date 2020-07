Or Copy this URL to Share

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Lawrence The Martyr Parish, 125 Picton Street East, Hamilton. Note: Limited capacity due to Covid Regualtions and the wearing of masks is recommended.



