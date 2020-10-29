1/1
Roderick Louis Lessard
Passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 at Juravinski Hospital in his 85th year. Beloved husband of Denise for over 63 years. Loving father to Carolyn (Roger) Press and Judy (Mark) Empey. Caring grandfather to Robin, Eric, Brigitte, and Julia. Survived by his sister Thelma Miller. Rod was a creative soul. As a talented life-long artist, his work often depicted family life and nature, and his annual Christmas cards were treasured by loved ones. He was also an avid gardener, proud of the beautiful oasis he and Denise created in their own backyard. Special thanks to the oncology team at the Juravinski Hospital for their outstanding care. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Juravinski Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family. Please sign Rod's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 29, 2020.
