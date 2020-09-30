It is with deep sadness that we announce the loss on Saturday, September 26, 2020 of Rodney Hornell a very loving and caring husband, and best friend for over 40 years, to his wife Gaye (nee Ormerod) and loving stepfather to Casey Donnelly. Rod is now flying high with the angels, reunited with his father, family and friends that have gone before him. Born into a family with pre-WWII, wartime and post war air force history that includes, his mother Muriel and his predeceased father Ashley a pilot with 400 squadron, RCAF. Rod was strong willed, very hard working extremely dedicated and the best husband, friend and stepfather anyone could ask for. He fought a long and hard battle with cancer, but he never let it take away his independence, perseverance, sense of humor, happiness and his ability to live life to the fullest. Rod was a patrol leader in scouts and joined air cadets at 16, where he played the snare drum in the 700 (Hornell V.C.) squadron band. He had a satisfying career at Ontario Hydro which he joined in 1967 and retired in 2000. During his 72+ years, Rod was very active, he enjoyed playing his bass guitar in small time rock and roll bands, a certified scuba diver, did a ground up restoration of a 1965 Corvette Roadster to show condition with the help of friends, snowmobiled for 40 years, canoed and camped for 15 years until he and his wife Gaye had the shell of a log home built in 1986 on a lakefront lot near Minden, Ontario. Rod worked hard over the years and finished the house which he was very proud of and enjoyed until he and his wife decided to sell in 2017 and moved to Waterford Ontario, which is much closer to his 2nd love in life Airplanes. Rod started volunteering at the CWHM in early 1996 when the museum acquired the Canso. Aircraft have always fascinated Rod, especially flying boats and he got involved as much as possible, he became a life member and crewmember of the Canso. He enjoyed being part of the many airshows in Canada, the USA and overseas with the Lancaster Tour of 2014. Another favorite thing Rod liked to do was go on road trips with his wife wherever the road lead them, in Canada, the USA. Also, on a 3 week family trip through Scotland and England. Rod will also be missed by his Mother Muriel, his brother Alan (Ruth) and family, his sister Nancy (Jim), his sister and brothers-in-law, Sharon (Joe), and family, Kathy (Ken) and family, Gord (Ann) and family, Don (Gail) and family, Dave (Pat) and family, Karen (Peter) and family, Kevin (Jen) and family, also his friends and neighbours. In keeping with Rod's expressed wishes, cremation has taken place. SERENITY BURIAL & CREMATION SERVICES INC. 361 Main Street, Port Dover (226) 290-9093 have been entrusted with the arrangements. A Celebration of Rodney's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers friends and relatives are invited to make memorial donations to The Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum, 9280 Airport Road, Mount Hope, Ontario L0R 1W0. Online condolences can be left at www.serenityburialandcremation.com
Special thanks to the Cancer Care teams at both the Peterborough Regional Health Centre and the Brantford General Hospital. The doctors were good and caring, but the nurses are what made the visits special. And to quote Mae West "You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough."