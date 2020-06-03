Peacefully at his home in Hamilton, on Sunday, May 31, 2020 the Lord called to Himself Ron Bouwman at the age of 69 years. Beloved husband of Betty for 48 years. Loving father and grandfather of Esther and Jerry VanVelden, and their children, Mitchell and Jamie, Rikki-Lee and Andrew, Jesse, Kyle and Caitlin; †Gene Bouwman (2018), and his daughter Abby; and †Lee Bouwman (2017) and his son Ryan. Private Cremation has taken place. Interment will be held at Smithville Union Cemetery. If so desired, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 3, 2020.