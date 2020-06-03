Roelof "Ron" BOUWMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roelof's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at his home in Hamilton, on Sunday, May 31, 2020 the Lord called to Himself Ron Bouwman at the age of 69 years. Beloved husband of Betty for 48 years. Loving father and grandfather of Esther and Jerry VanVelden, and their children, Mitchell and Jamie, Rikki-Lee and Andrew, Jesse, Kyle and Caitlin; †Gene Bouwman (2018), and his daughter Abby; and †Lee Bouwman (2017) and his son Ryan. Private Cremation has taken place. Interment will be held at Smithville Union Cemetery. If so desired, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved