Roger Dewitt Smith
1944-02-25 - 2020-11-24
Smith, Roger Dewitt Roger was called home by his heavenly Father on November 24, 2020 at the age of 76. Loving husband and best friend of Marilyn (Leng) Smith for 56 years. Supportive and much loved dad of Michelle (Scott) Jones and Jeff (Sue) Smith. Proud and adored grandpa of Robin Jones, Aurora and Cassandra Smith. Devoted brother of Blake (Marilyn) Smith and sisters-in-law Marlene "Mar" Mooney and Sandra Leng. Predeceased by his parents Reid and Gwen Smith, brothers-in-law Muir McLaren, Bruce "Moon" Mooney, George Leng, and sisters-in-law Ruth Leng, Dorothy McLaren. He will be fondly remembered and missed by all of his family and friends. In his youth, Roger worked for his parents on their fruit farm. At the age of 18 he was hired at Dofasco and worked in the number one melt shop for 30 years. In his retirement he was a part-time bus driver and gave selflessly of his time to lend a hand whenever it was needed. He served as a volunteer firefighter in Winona for several years and was an active member of Winona Gospel Church. Roger was an accomplished saxophonist who played in the Tiger-Cat band, Air Force band and church orchestra. He enjoyed music, playing snooker, and most of all spending time with family and friends. Many thanks to the staff at the Juravinski and St. Peter's hospitals for their exceptional care and compassion. A private family interment will take place. Due to the COVID pandemic and current public health recommendations, a private memorial will be held. Online condolences and memories can be shared on the Donald V. Brown Funeral Home website: www.donaldvbrown.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
