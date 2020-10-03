1/1
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Roger Di Meo in his 84th year on the 30th of September, 2020. Loving son of the late Damiano and Maria Di Meo and brother of the late Genoveffa and husband Giuseppe Marra of Italy. Brother of Rose Berrafati and her husband Sam, Alberto Di Meo and wife Eleonora of Hamilton. Uncle to many nieces and nephews both in Canada and in Italy. Loving great-uncle to several great-nieces and nephews. Visitation on Sunday, October 4th from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL 43 Barton St. E. Hamilton. A Funeral Mass will take place at All Souls Church on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment at OLOV Mausoleum at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, in Burlington. No flowers please!! If you desire, offer masses or donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Hamilton would be appreciated.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 3, 2020.
