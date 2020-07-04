It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Roger at Brantford General Hospital on June 26, 2020, at the age of 65. Beloved partner of Bertha Campbell. Father of Thomas and Tim. Survived by his sisters Helen, Diane, Nancy and Rita. Roger will be fondly remembered by his caring and kind aunt Anna. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Helen Priest, and his brothers Tommy, Jimmy and David. Roger was a well-respected and accomplished teamster, he loved working with heavy horses and he will be missed by all of his dogs, past and present. Cremation has taken place. Donations may be made to Animal Adoptions of Flamborough, 1269 Centre Rd., Hamilton, ON L8N 2Z7 Phone: 905-689-7801. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com