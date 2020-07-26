Roger passed away surrounded by the love of his family. Survived by his wife Marion, they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary together. He will be solely missed by his three daughters, Bette (Kim Murray), Diane (George van Overdijk), and Marion. Beloved Grandpa to Eric, Aline, Peter, Shannon, and Colleen. Special thanks to all the caregivers who have helped along the way and to the staff on Ward E3 at Juravinski Hospital. See funeral arrangements at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/hamilton-on/roger-lott-9275206