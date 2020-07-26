1/
Roger K. Lott
1930-05-22 - 2020-07-24
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger passed away surrounded by the love of his family. Survived by his wife Marion, they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary together. He will be solely missed by his three daughters, Bette (Kim Murray), Diane (George van Overdijk), and Marion. Beloved Grandpa to Eric, Aline, Peter, Shannon, and Colleen. Special thanks to all the caregivers who have helped along the way and to the staff on Ward E3 at Juravinski Hospital. See funeral arrangements at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/hamilton-on/roger-lott-9275206

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved