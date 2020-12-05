I had the pleasure of working for Roger when I was16 years old. Roger was working for Pepsi Cola on Main Street in Niagara Falls. In the summer of 1962 Roger hired me to help deliver pop to local business. When I started working for him I was skinny weak 120 lb weakling. Roger had a lot of patience with me . After my first week of work he ask me if I had enough. He saw how sore and bloodied I was. On his route in the summer months he delivered between 300 & 350 cases of pop per day. He was strong, tough and above all great help to me I encouraging me to persevere. After two summers of working for him I grew 5 inches weight 175 lbs and increased my strength. I can’t say enough good things about Roger . What gentleman and mentor. God bless you Roger and your family.

Richard Jack

Friend