1/1
Roger Marcel SANCHE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness the Sanche family announces the sudden passing of Roger November 27, 2020 age 88. Beloved husband of Jacqueline (Jackie Parker) of 44 years; loving father of Debbie, Darlene, Donna (Paul), Mark and Darryl. Predeceased by 10 siblings, survived by sister Denise Lessard and sister-in-law Leila Constable. Forever loved by grandchildren, Jason, Tyler, Rene and Josh. Dearly missed by 25 nieces and nephews, extended family, friends, and of course, his dogs, Wally and Tiger. His love for life and strong work ethics were admired and respected by his family and community. Roger (dad) loved greatly and was loved by those that knew him, he was a gentleman, kind, fun loving, strong and a great friend to all. As sad as this moment is, we knew this was how he wanted to go. In his own home, on his own terms and in relatively good health. Migrating to the Niagara region in 1949 Roger was born in Saint Boniface, Winnipeg, Manitoba to Solange (DeMargerie) and Henri Sanche. His father a travelling salesman, died at a young age when Roger was 5 years of age. He often spoke of his mother's courage as a widowed mother raising 12 children and working at the same time. Times were extremely hard and most children had to go out to work at a very young age. Hence his work ethics both being employed, working constantly on his Victorian house and helping others in the neighborhood. His sense of humour, his charisma, and spirited personality will be missed by so many. His house was never without a dog or two and of course would always become one of his best buddies. Throughout his lifetime Roger managed/ owned many businesses in Niagara Falls, including The Villager, Rainbow Dairies and Wooden Paddle Fudge Shops. Also employed by Pepsi, 7-Up and Hostess Frito Lay (1997 retired). Soon after retirement he continued working for Sunstrum's Florist Shop; a job which he genuinely loved. Memorial donations can be made to the Niagara Falls Humane Society https://nfhs.ca/making-a-donation/ in lieu of flowers. No funeral services will be held at this time, but a Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at pleasantviewcemetery.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill
2250 Hwy 20
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
(905) 892-2611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

10 entries
December 5, 2020
Our sincere condolences to Jackie and family .
Roger was a kind man ,and was liked by everyone who knew him. He will be missed
Sending our thoughts and prayers
Henry and Karen Sanchez
Henry SANCHEZ
Family
December 4, 2020
Jackie, I am so very sorry to hear of the loss of your husband. I always enjoyed talking to Roger when he made deliveries to Battlefield School. He was such a kind and caring man. My deepest sympathy to you.
Hazel Paugh (Edwards)
Acquaintance
December 3, 2020
Roger and I worked together for many years at Hostess and Frito Lay. He was truly a good man and I always enjoyed his company. I am very saddened to hear of his passing, Jacqueline and I send you and the family my sincere condolences.
Brian Benoit
Coworker
December 3, 2020
I worked with Roger at Frito Lay, he was a wonderful and generous man who taught me the business. It was a great pleasure knowing him . Rest In Peace my friend.
Ed Parkes
Coworker
December 2, 2020
Dear Jackie,

Our deepest sympathy. You and Roger were the best neighbours we ever had. We have fond memories of socializing with you two, while Buddy and Lulu played along the fenceline with our dog, Shadow. It was a sad day when we moved away in 2004 down to Georgia. We ran into Roger a couple times at the grocery store in recent years. We always talked about getting together with you two again. We will miss him...
Perry and Sue Wong
Neighbor
December 2, 2020
I had the pleasure of working for Roger when I was16 years old. Roger was working for Pepsi Cola on Main Street in Niagara Falls. In the summer of 1962 Roger hired me to help deliver pop to local business. When I started working for him I was skinny weak 120 lb weakling. Roger had a lot of patience with me . After my first week of work he ask me if I had enough. He saw how sore and bloodied I was. On his route in the summer months he delivered between 300 & 350 cases of pop per day. He was strong, tough and above all great help to me I encouraging me to persevere. After two summers of working for him I grew 5 inches weight 175 lbs and increased my strength. I can’t say enough good things about Roger . What gentleman and mentor. God bless you Roger and your family.
Richard Jack
Friend
December 2, 2020
And Wally misses you too!
... (last picture of Dad)
Darryl and the dogs.
Son
December 2, 2020
Love from all your dogs too!
Darryl and the dogs.
Son
December 2, 2020
Jackie - I didn't know Roger well but reading this I knew him better than I thought for it is exactly how I saw him. Hugs to you now and then again later. Love Judy
Judith Breadner
Friend
December 2, 2020
My father, my friend. We miss you Dad! Love you always, Darryl
Darryl
Son
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved