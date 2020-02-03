|
Passed away peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital in his 77th year, Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Palmer) of whom he shared his life with for over 39 years. Loving father to Cindy Negus and Danny Terris. Caring grandfather to Jason, Tyler, Stephen and great-grandfather to Ava, Isla, and Ava. Brother to Marilyn (Bill), Paul (Diane), John (Linda), Pamela (Rob), and Leah (Todd). Brother-in-law to Angie, Russ and Rose. Roger will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service. Donation in memory can be made to , Heart & Stroke Foundation, or the Brain Aneurysm Foundation of Canada. Please sign Roger's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 3, 2020