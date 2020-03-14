Home

Roland (Rolly) GOSSELIN

Roland (Rolly) GOSSELIN Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in his 79th year. Beloved husband and best friend of Nola for 54 wonderful years. Cherished father of Michael (Susan) and Richard (Janice). Proud and loving Papi of Lynne (Trevor), Brodie, Tess, Joel, and Ryan. Survived by his sister Lorraine Wilson, sister-in-law Ruby Carrière (Guy) and brothers-in-law Frank Drapeau, and Brian Caron (Vivian). Rolly will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews extended family and friends. He retired from the City of Hamilton Public Works Roads Department after 28 years of dedicated service. Rolly enjoyed life to the fullest until his last moments. A loving husband, father and Papi, he will be dearly missed. Following his wishes, there will be no funeral service and cremation has taken place. The family wishes to thank the amazing team at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice for the love and care shown to Rolly and his family as well as Dr. Walter Owsianik, St. Joseph's Hospital and their home care providers as well as the Juravinski Hospital for the wonderful care. If desired, donations to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, 277 Stone Church Road East, Hamilton would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020
