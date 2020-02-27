|
Suddenly, after a brief illness, at the age of 88. Eminent Neurologist, survivor of World War II concentration camp. Beloved husband of 60 years to Mary. Beloved father of Paul (Angela) and David (Kate) and grandfather of Jude Reuben Einhorn. Brother of the late Dr. Jerzy Einhorn of Danderyd, Sweden and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Patron of the arts and many noble causes. Inspiring and generous to all. Services/Memorial to be held at United Hebrew Memorial Chapel, 28 Ewen Road, Hamilton on February 28, at 11 a.m.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 27, 2020