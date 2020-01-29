Home

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Roman at his home on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of 63 years to Krystyna. Loving father to John (Anna), Ursula (Wes), Elizabeth (Les), Matt (Monika) and Adam (Andrea). Cherished Dziadek to Mark, Irene, Chris (Laura), Karoline, Michael, Alicia and Aaron. Predeceased by his parents Katarzyna and Leon Kosior. He was a survivor of World War 2 in forced labour camps in Siberia. Roman was a longtime employee of Dofasco where he retired after 25 years of service. Visitation will be held at MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street E. (at Kenilworth) on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. with Rosary to be said at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, 8 Saint Ann Street, Hamilton on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. If desired, donations to the Kidney Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be left at www.MarkeyDermody.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 29, 2020
