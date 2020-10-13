1/1
Roman Steven (Romeo) KUSMIRSKI
Peacefully at home, on Thursday, October 8, 2020, Romeo Kusmirski in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of Emily (née Wojcicki) for 70 years. Loving father of Gene, Susan (Don) and Christopher (Kellie). Loved Dzia Dzia of Stephanie, Ryan, Katelyn (Anthony), and Christopher. Dear brother of Bernice Gregorasz. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Will be missed by his furry pal Monty. Predeceased by his brother Ted. Romeo was proprietor of Busy Bee Variety and Continental Banquet Hall for 48 years, was a trumpet player with the Wally Mack Band for 63 years and a 53 year member of the Burlington Golf and Country Club. Romeo was active in sports his entire life, whether it be High School, University, or Professional. He sat on the Board of Directors of the Hamilton Hurricanes and Burlington Braves. He was a Past President of the Burlington Jr. Ticats. He was involved with the McMaster Football Program, Hamilton Tiger-cats, and Toronto Argonauts. He was also involved with Flamborough Minor Hockey. Romeo was well respected by all organizations he was involved with. He will be greatly missed by many athletes, musicians, and friends he worked with for so many years. Whether it be a joke, a kind act, or a trick, he always had a way to make you smile. Visitation at the P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave. on Thursday, October 15th from 1 to 3 and 6 to 9 p.m. with a Prayer Vigil at 2:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be Offered at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 715 Centre Rd, Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0 on Friday, October 16 at 1 p.m. Entombment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Due to COVID rules in place, please RSVP through www.dermodys.com. for visitation, Mass attendance, or Cemetery, or call 905-388-4141. All visitors must wear their own mask, sign in, and give phone # for Contact Tracing for COVID at the Funeral Home and at Mass. In lieu of flowers due to COVID, Memorial Donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation, Kidney Foundation or SPCA would be appreciated by the family. www.dermodys.com.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes - Upper Gage Avenue
796 Upper Gage Avenue
Hamilton, ON L8V 4K4
905-388-4141
