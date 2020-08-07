Romano Reginato

With great sadness we announce the passing of Romano "Reg" Reginato at Listowel Memorial Hospital on August 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Karen, loving father of Vincent and Laura (Brandon), proud new Nonno of Isaac and dear brother and brother in law of Paula and Leo Laviolette. Romano will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Predeceased by his parents, Domenica and Vincenzo Reginato. As per Romano's wishes, there will be no visitation. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.



