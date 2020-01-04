|
Passed away at the age of 86. Beloved Husband of the late Rita (Couroux) Lafortune. Loving Father to Christine (Dan), Maurice, Rose, Beatrice (Bill), Joanne (Cliff), Rachel (Horst), and the late Angela. Dear Grandfather and Great Grandfather. We will be having a Celebration of life on January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at he Victory International Church 2799 Barton Street, Hamilton, Ontario. (Between Lake Ave and Grays Road) We cried when you passed away, we still cry today. Although we loved you dearly we couldn't make you stay. Your Golden heart stopped beating, your hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best. We love you Dad and know you are happy again to be back with Mom and Angela.