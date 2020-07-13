Ron FRANKLIN

1/1
It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Ron on July 11, 2020 in his 90th year. Predeceased by his wife of 68 years Joyce Franklin. Loving Father to Bill, Jim (Catherine) and Dan (Monica). Cherished grandfather to Lisa (Matt), Emily (Tyler), William and Zachary and great grandfather to Isobel. Dad was an employee at Slater Steel (Formerly Burlington Steel) for 31 years where he started out as an hourly employee and retired as a Supervisor of the Melt Shop. During retirement Ron enjoyed creating stained glass window panels, clocks, Christmas Decorations and other stained glass creations. Many of his panels are on display in windows throughout Grace Villa Long Term Care Home where he had been commissioned many years ago to provide them with his work. Coincidentally he has lived at Grace Villa for the last year and a half and was always willing and eager to talk to staff and residents about his work around the building. There is more of Ron's stained glass work throughout Linden Park Community Church (United) where he and Joyce were very active members for over 50 years. Both he and Joyce served on various Boards and Committees and volunteered in other areas of church life throughout the years. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff.Ron's family will receive friends at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave. E on Tuesday, July 14th from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be livestreamed on Wednesday, July 15th at 11 a.m. Please see funeral home website for link. Your thoughts and prayers, online condolences and sharing of memories are greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
