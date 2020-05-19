It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ron McDonald on May 13, 2020 at the age of 71. Loving brother of Les and Janet. Cherished uncle to Miriam (John), Ruth Ann (Shannon) and Caleb (Sandra) and great uncle of Trinity. Predeceased by his mother Audrey and his father Ross. Ron taught economics at Mohawk College in Hamilton and he loved to travel. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Heidehof Home for all of their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place at at a later date at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME (905)-937-4444. Memorial donations to the Parkinson's Foundation would be appreciated by the family. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 19, 2020.