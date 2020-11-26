It is with deep sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of Ronald Amos Wentworth on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 71. Loving father to Jason (Tonya) and Tyson (Meghan). Proud Grandfather to Logan, Mason, Liam, Finley and Emersyn. Cherished brother and best friend to Diane (Robert) Service and Jim Wentworth. Fondest Nephew to Ruby Chalmers, and as the favorite uncle, Ron will be dearly missed by all his nieces and nephews, along with his longtime friend Cathy Farrell. Ron is also survived by his sister-in-law Brenda Wentworth. Predeceased by his parents James & Marjorie (Pruder) and brother David. First starting his career in 1968, and after 40 years of service Ron retired from Stelco as the Area Manager, Sinter Plant and Docks then continued on with an additional 8 years with the Waterford Sand & Gravel Group. As those who knew Ron will remember, he was an avid aquarium & pond enthusiast, and former President of the Hamilton & District Aquarium Society. Friends and family will always remember Ron's mischievous smile, his charm and lasting personality, his willingness to help with projects, and his passion to win at anything from fish auctions, to playing cards with his mother. The family would also like to send a special thank you to all of the staff of St. Peter's at Chedoke Residence, Kathy Taplay and Vasy Daniolos who became more than friends while they assisted Ron greatly over the last few years. He will always be in their hearts, and the family will forever be in their debt. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all events are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Please RSVP in advance by calling 905-547-1121. All visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles until their allotted time. Visitors are also required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. A Private family Funeral Service and interment will take place. To view a livestream of the Funeral Service, please log into https://youtu.be/V85_4KT4y3M
on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that a donation be made to the A.L.S. Society of Canada at donations@als.ca "Dad, remember Grandma cheats playing cards!"