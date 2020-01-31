|
Ronald Bright, 86, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Monday, January 20, 2020, in the ICU at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital following a gallant battle with multiple lengthy illnesses. He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy (Tomlinson), daughters Karen (Michel Tétreault) of Kingston ON, Kathy (Sam Manfredi) of Myrtle Beach SC, sons Mark (Samantha Tullett) of Burlington ON, and Paul (Kristine Nash) of Niagara Falls ON, and ten grandchildren aged 10 to 31, stretching from Vernon BC to Yellowknife NT to Halifax NS, plus their very first great-grandchild, Harper. In recent visits, she brought many smiles to Ron, and the family much joy. Born and raised in Woodstock, ON, the son of Pansy Bright and stepdad George Morgan, grandson of Margaret and William Bright, Ron became a long-time resident of Oakville. Ron enjoyed over 63 years of marriage to his loving wife Dorothy. They seemed destined to share a life together from the moment she "stole" his bicycle and heart in Woodstock, where they grew up across the street from one another. Proudly wearing his iron ring, with son-in-law Michel and grandson Jacob, Ron was a long-time member of Professional Engineers Ontario. Ron enjoyed over 43 years with Ford Motor Company, starting as a newly graduated Queen's University mechanical engineer, to many senior roles, culminating with semi-retirement consulting at Ford and the Engineering Society. Ron's career traced many Ford locations, with time spent in Oakville's Truck Engineering Group, COB, Windsor, Brampton, Detroit, and back to Oakville COB again where he eventually headed the Environmental & Safety group, reporting to the President. His many accomplishments included leading the institution of safety belts at Ford Canada and heading the corporate alternate fuels program. Making Oakville their home of 50 years, Ron and Dorothy have enjoyed the last five years of condo living where they could breakfast with friends at McDonalds and Dorothy could easily walk their dog. Ron and Dorothy shared an enduring love of family, friends, good food, and four-legged furry buddies. Donations to the Oakville Humane Society gratefully appreciated. Online Condolences and service details are at oakviewfuneral.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 31, 2020