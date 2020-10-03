1956 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Ronald Carré on September 25, 2020 at the age of 64. Cherished son of Alice (née Brazeau) Carré. Loving brother of Gaston (Diane), Claude (Denise), Gilbert (Anne Paquette), Bruno, Suzanne (Ken Lapshinoff). He loved his family and was adored by his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father Joseph Carré, his infant sister Nicole and his brother Jacques. When Ron was not reading, he was fishing, hunting or playing his "air guitar" to rock and roll. He was passionate about his work as a machinist. He had many friends and could be counted upon to give a helping hand. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will occur when safe social gatherings are permitted. As Ron always said: "Be good Be cool".