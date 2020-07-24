Passed away peacefully at Burloak Long Term Care Centre in Burlington on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the age of 93 after loving visits with his wife and family. Loving and devoted husband of Freda Hayward (nee Pounds) for 71 years. Loved and cherished by his daughter Gail Pitts and son David Hayward, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren Geoffrey and Christopher Hayward (Scotia Czenczek) and Tracy Pitts (Martin St-Denis), and great-grandson Bryan Muhlbauer. Dear brother of Joyce, Sister Gladys and the late Clifford Hayward (Maude). Ron will also be fondly remembered by his extended family and friends. As per Ron's wishes, Private Cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of choice
