Ronald Denis Ernest Monahan jr.
Passed away on June 12, 2020 at the General hospital. Loving son of Ron and deceased mother Ida monahan. Loving brother to Kathleen, loving uncle to Justine and Gavene, Caydence and great-nephew Liam, Ronald will be missed from uncles, aunts and cousins and Grandmother Helen Monahan. Funeral services will be held at Woodlands Cemetery at 11 a.m. for family and close friends due to covid-19.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 27, 2020.
