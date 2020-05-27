With deep sadness the family of Ronald Dennis Fletcher mourn the loss of their beloved husband, father, Papa and great-grandpa. Ron was taken to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 23rd at the age of 86. Predeceased by Ken Fletcher, Earl and Steven MacAulay. Born on March 25, 1934 in Ingersoll, Ontario Ron grew up working on tobacco farms and playing baseball. He was a skilled back catcher and played in many competitive leagues around Southwestern Ontario. As a member of the Royal Canadian Navy, Ron travelled the world and after all his travels he met the love of his life in Prince Edward Island. Helen MacAulay and Ron Fletcher were engaged after one month and were married on August 8, 1959. Through 60 years of marriage Ron took care of Helen and in the later years she took care of him. Ron and Helen's love shows through in their children Al and Debbie Fletcher, Terry and Derek Jackson, Connie and Sil Bonitatibus. Loved and was loved by Diane and Chris Blythe, extended family Evelynn, Blaine and Kevin MacAulay, Teresa and Keith Foster along with Marlene, Helen, Linda and Karen, and Doris Willett. The light of Papa's life was his cherished grand kids: Ashley, Marcus (Aurrora), Ciara, Joseph, Felicia, Olivia, Nick, Brittany (James), Chelsea, Simon (Kristen), Courtney (Jacob) and great-grandpa to Nolan and Rowan. Never a game missed or drive he wouldn't make to get these kids where they needed to go. His continued dedication made him the centerpiece of a family filled with love. Many thanks to the amazing people who cared for Dad over the last couple months: Dr Menhel, Dr. Mehta, Tatiana and Subin on F5 at Juravinski. We cannot thank you enough for your caring touch. If you would like to make a donation in Ron's name, please consider Canadian Tire Jump Start or the Hamilton SPCA. A private family service is to be held. Forever in our hearts until we meet again. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 27, 2020.