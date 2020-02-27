|
|
It is with deep sadness that we announce Ron's passing on February 22, 2020 at the age of 63. Ron was born on December 20, 1956 in Hamilton to Martin Morrow and Florence Morrow (nee Murray). He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Jim (Karen). He earned B Eng and MSW degrees before working as an employment counsellor in the GTA. He is survived by his brother John (Nada) and nephew Ryan (Victoria). A memorial service will be held at the WESTON PARK BAPTIST CHURCH, 1871 Weston Road Toronto, at 12 noon on Saturday, February 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Ron's memory to the . Please visit Ron's Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 27, 2020