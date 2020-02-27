Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Morrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Edward Morrow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Edward Morrow Obituary
It is with deep sadness that we announce Ron's passing on February 22, 2020 at the age of 63. Ron was born on December 20, 1956 in Hamilton to Martin Morrow and Florence Morrow (nee Murray). He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Jim (Karen). He earned B Eng and MSW degrees before working as an employment counsellor in the GTA. He is survived by his brother John (Nada) and nephew Ryan (Victoria). A memorial service will be held at the WESTON PARK BAPTIST CHURCH, 1871 Weston Road Toronto, at 12 noon on Saturday, February 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Ron's memory to the . Please visit Ron's Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -