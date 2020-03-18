|
In loving memory of our wonderful Dad and Papa. It's hard to believe that you left us a year ago; we miss you. Your love, laughter, support, and willingness to help and to learn will always be with us. Thank you for always visiting us no matter where we lived, whether it was San Diego, Boston, Savannah, Illinois, or State College, PA. We'll save a seat for you at The Waffle Shop! Always remembered with love and smiles your daughter Darlene, son-in-law Paul, and grandchildren Zachary and Abbey.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 18, 2020