Ronald Frederick Lowe
1947-03-12 - 2020-05-18
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts we announce Ronald's passing at the age of 73. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 53 years, Gail. Brother to Elizabeth (Paul) Mitchell. Cherished father to Tracy (Brian) Ropcean, Veronica (Albert) Costa and William (Sarah). Beloved Papa to Jenna, Curtis, Brandon, Nathaniel, Grace and Fiona. Ronald will be missed by many more family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.lgwallace.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON
151 OTTAWA ST NORTH
Hamilton, ON L8H 3Z2
(905) 544-1147
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved