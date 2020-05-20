It is with heavy hearts we announce Ronald's passing at the age of 73. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 53 years, Gail. Brother to Elizabeth (Paul) Mitchell. Cherished father to Tracy (Brian) Ropcean, Veronica (Albert) Costa and William (Sarah). Beloved Papa to Jenna, Curtis, Brandon, Nathaniel, Grace and Fiona. Ronald will be missed by many more family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.lgwallace.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 20, 2020.